All Whites great Steven Sumner passes away

Breaking

Steve Sumner, the legendary All Whites captain who led them to the World Cup finals, has passed away, aged 61.

The Christchurch football icon had been suffering from prostate cancer after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of the cancer in August 2015.

Sumner, along with men such as coaches John Adshead and Kevin Fallon, was central to one of the great New Zealand sporting campaigns, when an under-rated New Zealand side went on a record 15-game qualifying run which took them to the 1982 finals in Spain.

It was the first time New Zealand had qualified for the finals, something they have repeated just once - in 2010.

New Zealand performed creditably there, in losses to the USSR, Brazil and Scotland.

Queen's Birthday Honours: Sumner recalls football fairytale

Most pundits would agree that no one player has had a greatest impact on New Zealand football than Sumner. Wynton Rufer was the best technical player this country has produced, and Ryan Nelson and Winston Reid have reached the rarefied heights of the English Premier League, but Sumner's influence was immense.

Sumner played 105 times for the All Whites (including 58 'A' internationals) over a 12 year period, scoring 27 goals.

He was a Christchurch United stalwart, winning a record seven Chatham Cups and five league titles. He received Fifa's highest honour - the Order of Merit award - in 2010 for services to football.

- NZ Herald