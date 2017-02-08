Leicester offers 'unwavering support' for manager Ranieri

LONDON (AP) " The on-field turmoil engulfing ailing English Premier League champion Leicester has led to the club issuing a public show of support for Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester has imploded since winning the league so unexpectedly last May and is only a point above the relegation zone.

Rather than ignoring public discussion over Ranieri's future, the club issued a statement saying it remains "united behind its manager."

Leicester, which stressed its "unwavering support" for Ranieri, lost to Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday.

Leicester says "while there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges."