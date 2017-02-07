ADO fires coach Petrovic after bad run in Eredivisie

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) " ADO The Hague fired coach Zeljko Petrovic because it was at risk of relegation from the Eredivisie.

The club said in a statement on Tuesday that all involved "share the conviction that this decision offers the best perspective to secure its goal, staying in the Eredivisie."

Petrovic, from Montenegro, took over as coach at the start of the season but after a good opening spell the losses piled up, including four in the last four games. ADO lies 16th in the 18-team league.