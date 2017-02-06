Granada off bottom of La Liga by beating Las Palmas 1-0

MADRID (AP) " Andreas Pereira scored with a remarkable long-range shot as host Granada edged Las Palmas 1-0 to end a six-game winless streak and leave the bottom of the table in the Spanish league on Monday.

Pereira shot into the top corner in the first half, hitting the ball from midair after failing to cleanly control a pass outside the area.

"I wasn't able to control the ball correctly," Pereira said. "But I made up for it with the shot. Hopefully this is a new beginning for us."

It was Granada's second league victory this season, and the first since December at home against Sevilla.

Granada moved above Osasuna to second-to-last in the 20-team standings. Osasuna lost 3-2 at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Las Palmas, sitting 11th, had a few good scoring chances, including through forward Jese Rodriguez, who came off the bench in the second half to make his debut after transferring from Paris Saint-Germain last week.

"I'm happy with the debut, but not with the loss and the missed opportunities," the former Real Madrid player said.

Madrid leads the league by one point over Barcelona and three over Sevilla. Madrid has two games in hand.