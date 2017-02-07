Chelsea goalie's amazing sports weekend will bowl you over

It has been described as perhaps the greatest-ever sporting weekend.

And goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also got to experience first hand why runaway English Premier League leaders Chelsea cannot relax.

After playing in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon UKT, a result which put them 12 points clear, the 24-year-old jetted to America for an NBA game and the Super Bowl.

The Belgian goalkeeper dropped in for some basketball at Madison Square Garden where the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the New York Knicks.

Knicks - Cavaliers @nba A photo posted by Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) on Feb 4, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

He quickly took to the air again bound for the Houston Super Bowl where the New England Patriots delivered one of the most stunning comebacks in the history of sports against the Atlanta Falcons, who had led 28-3.

Chelsea finished the weekend nine points clear and after being on hand to watch the Falcons implode, Courtois might have a warning message for his team mates. His 16,000km sporting extravaganza was described by the Telegraph as a "contender for the title of greatest-ever sporting weekend".

Chelsea travel to play Burnley on Monday.

- NZ Herald