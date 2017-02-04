Sporting KC sends Olum to Timbers for 1st-round draft pick

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) " Sporting Kansas City has traded midfielder Lawrence Olum to the Portland Timbers for a first-round pick in the 2018 draft and $50,000 in general allocation money.

The Major League Soccer club announced the trade Friday.

The 32-year-old Olum spent five seasons with Sporting KC, making 105 appearances across all competitions. The member of the Kenyan national team spent four seasons in Kansas City before a year with Malaysian club Kedah FA, then returned to Sporting KC last season.

He appeared in the 2012 U.S. Open Cup final and the 2013 MLS Cup, and last year helped Sporting KC reach the MLS Cup playoffs for a club-record sixth consecutive year.