Deportivo-Betis match postponed by wind damage to stadium

LA CORUNA, Spain (AP) " The Spanish league match between Deportivo La Coruna and visiting Real Betis has been postponed after strong winds damaged the roof the stadium.

The Spanish league says that the game scheduled for Friday night cannot be played under safe conditions.

Heavy winds tore parts of the roof off Riazor Stadium during the night.

The Spanish league says that a new date for the match will be determined.

