African Cup: Cameroon through to final, Ghana fails again

FRANCEVILLE, Gabon (AP) " Cameroon is through to the African Cup of Nations final after beating Ghana 2-0 in the second semifinal on Thursday.

Defender Michael Ngadeu scored the first in the 72nd minute and Christian Bassogog rounded off a counterattack in injury time as Ghana threw everyone forward.

It sent Cameroon through to its sixth African Cup final but first since 2008.

Cameroon will play record seven-time champion Egypt in the title decider on Sunday in the Gabonese capital of Libreville.

Ghana failed again at the African Cup. Avram Grant's team threw everything at Cameroon in the last 20 minutes after Ngadeu's goal but just couldn't break through. Ghana hasn't won the African championship for 35 years and has lost two finals and four semifinals in the last six tournaments.