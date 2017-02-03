10:36am Fri 3 February
Italy to play friendly against Uruguay in Nice on June 7

ROME (AP) " Italy will face Uruguay in a friendly in Nice at Allianz Riviera on June 7, four days before its World Cup qualifier at home against Liechtenstein.

Italy and Uruguay, two of soccer's most-decorated nations, have met 10 times. Italy has beaten Uruguay only twice, while it has lost on four occasions " including a 1-0 defeat in their most recent meeting at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

It has been 27 years since the Italians last beat Uruguay, winning 2-0 in the round of 16 at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

The Azzurri have played in Nice on one other occasion " a 2-2 draw against Austria in 2008 at the Stade du Rey.

