Lichtsteiner extends contract at Juventus until 2018

TURIN, Italy (AP) " Juventus defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has signed a one-year extension to his contract, keeping him at the Serie A club until 2018.

Lichtsteiner moved to Juventus from Lazio in 2011 and scored on his debut.

The 33-year-old Lichsteiner, who was included in Juve's updated Champions League list, has made 162 appearances in all competitions.

The Switzerland international is one of six current Juventus players to have been part of every one of the club's five consecutive league titles.

He also won two Italian Cups during that time, adding to the one he won at Lazio.