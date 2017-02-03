Football: Mourinho fumes after draw

Jose Mourinho was far from happy after his Manchester United side failed to beat struggling Hull City at Old Trafford yesterday, walking out of one interview and claiming in another he was treated differently from other managers.

Not for the first time, he cut short a post-match interview, clearly frustrated with his team's 0-0 draw against a side who began the match bottom of the Premier League, which left United four points adrift of a Champions League spot.

Asked by the BBC what had gone wrong, Mourinho said: "We didn't score. If you don't score, it is not possible to win."

Mourinho explained his frustration at referee Mike Jones.

"We needed more time to play," he said. "I think if you play 35-40 minutes in total of both halves, I think it is a lot. Hull City tried to see where they could go, the way they could behave. They tried to see what the referee would allow them to do. They had feedback and they were comfortable then to do what they did."

The Portuguese stressed that he was not critical of the tactics of fellow countryman, Hull manager Marco Silva.

"They are fighting relegation. Every point for them is gold," he said.

When the reporter asked what he thought the referee should have done, Mourinho retorted: "If you don't know football, you shouldn't be with a microphone in your hand."

He then walked out.

Mourinho, who is no stranger to punishment by football authorities for his behaviour, later told reporters he was treated differently from other Premier League managers.

"You know clearly I am different. The rules for me are different, I am different in everything," he said.

The dig was aimed at Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp who escaped punishment for shouting in the face of the fourth official during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Wednesday.

On that occasion, Klopp said he immediately apologised to the official, who responded by saying: "No problem, I like your passion."

Mourinho has served two touchline bans this season and had a stadium ban while at Chelsea last season.

"Yesterday, one fourth official told a manager, 'I enjoy very much your passion, so do what you want to do.' Today, I was told, 'Sit down or I have to send you to the stands.' So everything is different for me."

- NZ Herald