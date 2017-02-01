Barcelona beats Atletico 2-1 in Madrid in Copa semifinals

MADRID (AP) " Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored two superb first-half goals to guide Barcelona to a 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday.
Suarez scored after a run from almost the halfway line in the seventh minute, and Messi added to the lead with a powerful shot from outside the area in the 33rd.
Antoine Griezmann pulled a goal back for Atletico with a 59th-minute header, and the hosts pressured for the rest of the match at a packed Vicente Calderon Stadium.
But Barcelona held on for a win that puts it in a good position to reach the Copa final for the fourth straight season after next week's second leg at Camp Nou.
