Jelle Van Damme stays with Galaxy, becomes designated player

CARSON, Calif. (AP) " Defender Jelle Van Damme has agreed to a contract extension with the LA Galaxy as a designated player.

The Galaxy announced the deal Wednesday, but didn't announce the terms.

The 33-year-old Belgian had an outstanding debut season with the Galaxy last year, appearing in 32 games and leading one of MLS' stingiest defenses. The Galaxy yielded just 39 goals all season.

Van Damme has played for Southampton, Werder Bremen and Wolverhampton Wanderers during a well-traveled career. He also made 30 appearances for the Belgian national team.

Van Damme joins Giovani Dos Santos and new French midfielder Romain Alessandrini as the Galaxy's three designated players. Van Damme and Alessandrini, who joined the Galaxy from Marseille on Tuesday, replace Robbie Keane and Steven Gerrard in the designated player slots.