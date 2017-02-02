6:22am Thu 2 February
Kiwi joins English Premier League club Sunderland

Sam Brotherton. Photo / Photosport
All Whites defender Sam Brotherton has signed with English Premier League club Sunderland until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 20-year-old, who made his international debut against Oman i 2015, will join the club's under-23 side.

Brotherton has recently been playing for the University of Wisconsin Badgers, just finishing his second season at the school.

He will be the second Kiwi on Sunderland's books, joining Michael Woud.

The teenage goalkeeper signed a three-year deal with the club last July after impressing for their under-18 side.


- Radio Sport

