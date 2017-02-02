5:05am Thu 2 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Zelalem lent to Venlo; Rubin transfers to Silkeborg

American midfielder Gedion Zelalem has been lent from Arsenal to Venlo of the Dutch second division for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Glasgow Rangers, then was limited to two matches with the Gunners this season, both in the League Cup.

Rubio Rubin, another 20-year-old American midfielder, transferred Tuesday from Utrecht in the Dutch first division to Denmark's Silkeborg. Rubin made his U.S. national team debut in November 2014.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 02 Feb 2017 05:56:28 Processing Time: 132ms