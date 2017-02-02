Zelalem lent to Venlo; Rubin transfers to Silkeborg

American midfielder Gedion Zelalem has been lent from Arsenal to Venlo of the Dutch second division for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Glasgow Rangers, then was limited to two matches with the Gunners this season, both in the League Cup.

Rubio Rubin, another 20-year-old American midfielder, transferred Tuesday from Utrecht in the Dutch first division to Denmark's Silkeborg. Rubin made his U.S. national team debut in November 2014.