Liverpool forward Firmino gets 1-year ban for drunk driving

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) " Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been banned from driving for one year for drunken driving.

The Brazil international was also fined 20,000 pounds ($25,000) at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

Firmino says "I apologize, without reservation, to the club, the manager, my teammates and the supporters for putting myself in this situation."

Firmino was stopped by police while driving in Liverpool on Christmas Eve.

Liverpool says it has disciplined Firmino but declined to say what action had been taken.

