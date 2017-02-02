Milan midfielder Bonaventura out for rest of season

MILAN (AP) " AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura has had surgery on his injured left thigh, ending his season early.

Milan says Wednesday's surgery in Finland was a success but that "the recovery time will be 4 months, unless complications arise."

The Serie A club says "the surgery was necessary because of the complete detachment of his left adductor longus tendon from the bone," and because of the partial detachment of other tendons.

The 27-year-old Bonaventura was a key starter for Milan, with four goals in 21 appearances this season.

Milan has won only one of its last six Serie A matches and fallen into seventh place, 14 points behind leader Juventus. The team was also eliminated from the Italian Cup by Juventus last week.