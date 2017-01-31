Palace beats Bournemouth 2-0 for 1st win under Allardyce

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) " Crystal Palace earned its first Premier League victory under new manager Sam Allardyce with a 2-0 win for the relegation strugglers at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Both sides labored in the first half as the rain came down at the Vitality Stadium but Scott Dann broke the deadlock just a minute after the restart, firing home from close range following a corner.

Bournemouth had the majority of the possession in the second half but Palace doubled its lead in injury time when Christian Benteke headed home.

The win was Allaryce's first in the league at his sixth attempt.

Palace stayed in the drop zone, in 18th place, and is two points from safety.