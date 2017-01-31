11:28am Wed 1 February
Middlesbrough rallies for 1-1 draw vs West Brom in EPL

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) " Middlesbrough came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to West Bromwich Albion and claim a point in its fight for survival in the Premier League on Tuesday.

West Brom went ahead when former Middlesbrough midfielder James Morrison lashed home from 20 yards in the sixth minute.

The hosts equalized in the 17th after Gareth McAuley needlessly brought down Martin de Roon in the area, with Alvaro Negredo slotting home the resulting penalty.

Middlesbrough, which is winless in six games, is two points clear of the relegation zone after 23 games.

