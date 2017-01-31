11:01am Wed 1 February
Title-chasing Tottenham held 0-0 by struggling Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) " Tottenham's pursuit of Premier League leader Chelsea was frustrated by a 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Sunderland on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham still gained ground on title rival Arsenal as its north London rival lost 2-1 to Watford.

And Sunderland, which had lost its previous two matches, climbed off the bottom of the standings with the point. But Hull, which is at Manchester United on Wednesday, is only behind Sunderland due to its inferior goal difference.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

