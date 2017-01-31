Hull's Ryan Mason 'lucky to be alive' after fractured skull

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason feels lucky to be alive, after fracturing his skull during a Premier League game.

The 25-year-old Mason spent more than a week in a London hospital, before being released on Tuesday (NZ time) and there is no indication yet whether he will play again.

"It has been an emotional roller-coaster and I feel lucky to be alive, but I'm happy to say I'm now at home resting and recovering," Mason said, in a statement.

Mason required surgery, following a clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill during Hull's 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on January 22.

"To have had so many people send messages to me, including from fellow players, clubs [in particular the support shown to me from both Hull City and Tottenham Hotspur] so many fans, as well as the support I have received from the general public around the world has been completely overwhelming," Mason said.

"Each and every message of support really has given me strength, and I cannot tell you how much it means to me."

Mason thanked the medical staff at Hull and Chelsea, as well as St. Mary's hospital in London.

"I will now be taking each day as it comes and concentrating on my recovery," Mason said.