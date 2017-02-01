Top teams quiet on low-key deadline day in England

LONDON (AP) " The English Premier League's top teams were quiet on a low-key final day of Europe's winter transfer window, with Hull being the biggest mover Tuesday in a late bid for survival.

With only a few hours left on deadline day, the focus was switching from the transfer market to the football field with seven matches about to kick off as part of a midweek round of fixtures.

There were no incomings at the top six teams in the league " Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The only news coming out of United was manager Jose Mourinho saying Wayne Rooney wasn't for sale, amid reported interest from the Chinese Super League, and that winger Ashley Young also would be staying put, at least until the end of the season.

Most of the transfer activity was taking place at Hull, where recently appointed manager Marco Silva has been busy revamping the squad in an attempt to stay another season in the world's most lucrative league. The team is next to last after 22 of 38 matches.

Italy defender Andrea Ranocchia joined on loan from Inter Milan after making just five league appearances for the Italian side this season. He said he could not resist the lure of the Premier League and could get the most daunting debut imaginable " away to United on Wednesday.

"It wasn't a difficult decision to come here," said the 28-year-old Ranocchia, "because I know this team plays in the best league in the world."

Heading out of the KCOM stadium were defender Alex Bruce and striker James Weir, both on loan to second-tier Wigan.

Silva has already brought in defender Omar Elabdellaoui, winger Lazar Markovic, playmaker Evandro and striker Oumar Niasse this month, but has seen key midfielders Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore depart.

Elsewhere, central midfielder Ashley Westwood joined Burnley from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee, and Crystal Palace sent midfielder Jordon Mutch on loan to Reading in the second tier.

Southampton signed goalkeeper Mouez Hassen on a five-month loan deal from French club Nice.