Struggling AC Milan loses Bonaventura, De Sciglio to injury

MILAN (AP) " Already struggling in recent weeks, AC Milan has lost key starters Giacomo Bonaventura and Mattia De Sciglio to injury.
Bonaventura, a midfielder, was diagnosed with a tear to his left thigh muscle and will require surgery. He will likely miss three months.
De Sciglio, a fullback, damaged ligaments in his right ankle in a 2-1 loss at Udinese on Sunday and could be out until March.
Milan has won just one of its last six Serie A matches and fallen from the Champions League spots to seventh place, 14 points behind leader Juventus.
The Rossoneri were also eliminated from the Italian Cup by Juventus last week.
