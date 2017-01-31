European soccer's January transfer window prepares to close

LONDON (AP) " Clubs in European soccer's leading leagues have their final chance on Tuesday to sign players for the remainder of the season.
The January transfer window closes at 1700 GMT in Germany, 2200 GMT in Italy and 2300 GMT in France, Spain and England.
In the Premier League, final negotiations over transfers are set to be taking place while games are being played as 14 teams are in action on Tuesday evening.
