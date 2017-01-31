Arsenal draw non-League Sutton United in FA Cup

Arsenal will play at on artificial turf at a ground with 765 seats after being drawn against non-League Sutton United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The semi-professional South London side, who play in the fifth tier of English football, will host Arsene Wenger's side after stunning Leeds in the weekend.

The game will be played at the 5,000-capacity Gander Green Lane, formally the Borough Sports Ground, which has a 3G artificial pitch.

In the same week Arsenal will play at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena in the Champions League, a venue that has a capacity of 75,000.

National League leaders Lincoln will also face top-flight opposition as they travel to Burnley.

No Premier League sides have drawn against each other in the fifth round with many of all big teams facing away trips. Chelsea head to Championship side Wolves, Tottenham also travel away to face Fulham while Manchester United head to Blackburn.

Manchester City have to make the trip to Huddersfield.

FA Cup fifth round draw - Ties to be played 17-20 February

Burnley v Lincoln

Fulham v Tottenham

Blackburn v Manchester United

Sutton v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford

Wolves v Chelsea

Huddersfield v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby/Leicester