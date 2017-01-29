American Hyndman scores 1st goal for Glasgow Rangers

American midfielder Emerson Hyndman has scored his first goal for Scotland's Glasgow Rangers.

Hyndman assisted on Kenny Miller's go-ahead, 90th-minute goal in his Rangers debut, a Scottish Cup win over Motherwell on Jan. 21, and scored in the 87th minute of a 2-0 win over Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday.

The 20-year-old from Texas, a grandson of former Dallas coach Schellas Hyndman, signed with England's Fulham in 2014 and moved to Bournemouth last June. He appeared in two League Cup and one FA Cup matches this season but none in the Premier League, then was loaned to Rangers on Jan. 9.

Hyndman captained the U.S. at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup. He made his senior national team debut in September 2014 and has three international appearances.