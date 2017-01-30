US-Honduras World Cup qualifier in San Jose, California

SAN DIEGO (AP) " The United States' World Cup qualifier against Honduras on March 24 will be played at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California.

This will be the first competitive match for the Americans since Bruce Arena began his second stint at U.S. coach. Arena replaced Jurgen Klinsmann in November after the Americans lost to Mexico and Costa Rica in their first two games of the final round of World Cup qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean. The Americans then play at Panama on March 28.

Before the 2-1 defeat to Mexico at Columbus, Ohio, the U.S. had not lost a home qualifier since September 2001 against Honduras at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C.

San Jose's SAP Center hosts the West Regional semifinals of the NCAA basketball tournament on March 23 and the regional final on March 25. The regional semifinals in the NCAA women's basketball tournament in Stockton, about 80 miles from San Jose, are March 25 and the regional final is March 27.