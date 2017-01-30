5:50am Mon 30 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Ivory Coast coach Dussuyer quits after African Cup failure

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) " Michel Dussuyer has resigned as coach of Ivory Coast after the defending champion failed to advance from the group stage at the African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Frenchman's exit was confirmed by the Ivory Coast Football Federation on Sunday.

Dussuyer was in charge of the Ivorian team for just 18 months, having taken over the African champion from Frenchman Herve Renard.

Ivory Coast was eliminated from the ongoing African Cup without winning a game, only managing draws against Togo and Congo and losing to Renard's current team, Morocco.

That loss to Morocco made certain that Ivory Coast was knocked out.

Dussuyer previously coached the Guinea and Benin national teams before taking the Ivory Coast job in 2015.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 30 Jan 2017 05:50:12 Processing Time: 373ms