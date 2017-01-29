7:02am Sun 29 January
Toulouse signs striker Andy Delort from Mexican side Tigres

TOULOUSE, France (AP) " Toulouse has beefed up its attack by signing French striker Andy Delort from Mexican side Tigres on a four-year deal.

Delort was expected to form a potent attack with France striker Andre-Pierre Gignac at Tigres, but scored only twice in 11 appearances this season.

Delort, a burly and quick striker, scored 12 league goals for Caen last season before joining Tigres.

Toulouse has lost its past four games, scoring only once, and has been missing a center forward since Wissam Ben Yedder joined Spanish club Sevilla this season.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

