Non-league Lincoln ousts 2nd-tier leader Brighton in FA Cup

LINCOLN, England (AP) " Non-league side Lincoln produced an FA Cup shock on Saturday, beating second-tier leader Brighton 3-1 to reach the fifth round for the first time in 130 years.

Lincoln, which leads the fifth-tier National League, has been out of England's four professional leagues since 2011.

The north-east club might not be the only non-league team to feature in the fifth round if fellow National League side Sutton beats Leeds of the second-tier League Championship on Sunday.

