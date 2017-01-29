PSG midfielder Verratti out of Monaco clash with injury

PARIS (AP) " Paris Saint-Germain will be without key midfielder Marco Verratti for the French league table-topping clash against Monaco on Sunday.

The Italy international, who has been one of PSG's best players, has a calf injury.

"He's not ready for tomorrow," PSG coach Unai Emery said on Saturday, without saying how long he will be out for. "We have to able to adapt when certain players are missing."

Emery said Adrien Rabiot could fill in for Verratti against Monaco, which is three points ahead of third-place PSG.

Monaco is at full strength, with top scorer Radamel Falcao in fine form after nine goals in his past nine games.

Monaco has 64 goals in 21 league games " more than any other club in Europe's top five leagues " and beat defending champion PSG 3-1 in August.

"They have been playing with a lot of consistency. They are the team to beat," Emery said. "There are three important points up for grabs, but it's not necessarily decisive. There are many games left."

Emery anticipates an extremely tough match against a side that is just as dangerous in possession as it is on the counterattack.

"They are capable of keeping hold of the ball and they are good in phases of transition," Emery said. "They know how to find their opponents weaknesses. We'll have to keep our shape and close them down."