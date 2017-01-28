Thorns' midfielder Henry will play on loan for PSG women

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) " The Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League have loaned French midfielder Amandine Henry to Paris Saint-Germain.

Henry, who also plays for the French national team, will return to the Thorns during the NWSL regular season, the team announced Friday.

Henry joined the Thorns during the season last year and played in nine matches, eight starts. She previously played nine seasons for Lyon in France.

Henry also played in the Olympic Games for France last year, starting all four matches.