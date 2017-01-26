11:04am Fri 27 January
Man United into League Cup final despite 2-1 loss to Hull

HULL, England (AP) " Manchester United reached the English League Cup final despite surrendering its 17-match unbeaten record with a 2-1 loss to Hull in the second leg of their semifinal on Thursday.

United, which won the first leg 2-0, advanced with a 3-2 win on aggregate and will play Southampton in the final.

Oumar Niasse scored the winner with an 85th-minute tap-in, and another goal for Hull would have sent the game into extra time.

Tom Huddlestone gave the hosts the lead at KCOM Stadium by converting a 35th-minute penalty, with Paul Pogba equalizing from close range for a sluggish United side in the 66th.

United will look to win a fifth League Cup title at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 26.

Southampton's only major trophy came in 1976, with a win over United in the FA Cup final.

It was United's first loss since a 2-1 defeat at Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Nov. 3.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

