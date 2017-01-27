4:40am Fri 27 January
Dortmund defender Neven Subotic joins Cologne on loan

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) " Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic is joining Bundesliga rival Cologne on loan until the end of the season.

Dortmund says the 28-year-old Subotic, who has yet to play a Bundesliga game this season because of numerous injuries, still holds a contract through 2018 with the club.

Subotic, who joined Dortmund from Mainz in 2008, says "I have a smile on my face today and am really looking forward to a new challenge at a new club. I am grateful for fantastic years at Dortmund. I want to play football in the Bundesliga again " that drives me on."

The Serbian defender will replace the Hamburg-bound Mergim Mavraj at Cologne.

