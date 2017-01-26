Football: Hawke's Bay coach, player banned for referee abuse

Hawke's Bay United will be without their coach for the coming weeks.

Brett Angell has been found guilty of directing offensive language or gestures at a match official during his side's national football premiership match against Team Wellington.

Angell was sent from the field for the behaviour during the game, and has subsequently banned for four games and fined $1,000 dollars.

Midfielder Cory Chettleburgh has been found guilty of the same charge, and will also sit out four games.

Canterbury United midfielder Gary Ogilvie, who was shown a red card for violent conduct in 2-2 draw with Auckland City FC on the weekend, will serve a two game suspension.

Daniel Farrow, the Head of National Competitions at New Zealand Football, said the Disciplinary Code is very clear on what is deemed acceptable and unacceptable behaviour.

"We want to make sure that the Stirling Sports Premiership maintains high professional standards at all times," said Farrow. "The referee reports that we have received have shown that the behaviour of Brett and Cory was not acceptable and we have acted accordingly.

We want to make it very clear that offensive language towards the Match Officials and showing disregard for the rules on match day will not be tolerated."

