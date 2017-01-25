Marseille signs left back Patrice Evra from Juventus

MARSEILLE, France (AP) " Marseille has signed veteran left back Patrice Evra from Italian champion Juventus, the French club's first significant signing under its new ownership.

Marseille said on its website Wednesday that Evra had signed an 18-month deal, giving no further details. He was in the final six months of his contract in Italy.

The 35-year-old Evra won two league titles with Juventus after eight years with Manchester United, but he started only three league games this season.

Evra, who has 81 caps for France, returns to the French league after 11 years away. He played for Monaco from 2002-2006 before joining United, helping Monaco reach the Champions League final in 2004.

Marseille, which is in seventh place in the French league, was bought last October by American businessman Frank McCourt - the former owner of baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Evra's experience will prove useful for a shaky defense that has leaked in the past two league games, losing 4-1 at home to Monaco and 3-1 away to Lyon.

Marseille is at home to Montpellier on Friday.