Canada captain Sinclair among players allocated to NWSL

The Canadian Soccer Association has announced that 10 national team players will be allocated this season to the National Women's Soccer League.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair will return to the Portland Thorns. She is among eight players returning to NWSL who were on the CSA's allocation list released Wednesday.

The Canadian and U.S. Soccer federations allocate their players across the league's 10 teams and pay their salaries.

Joining Sinclair on the list are Janine Beckie (Houston Dash), Allysha Chapman (Boston Breakers), Sabrina D'Angelo (North Carolina Courage), Stephanie Labbe (Washington Spirit), Diana Matheson, (Seattle Reign), Desiree Scott (FC Kansas City) and Shelina Zadorsky (Washington Spirit).

Recently drafted players Kailen Sheridan (Sky Blue) and Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash) were also among the allocated players.

The CSA allocated 11 players to the league last season.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

