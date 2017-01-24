Defending champ Ivory Coast out without a win at African Cup

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon (AP) " Ivory Coast didn't even make it past the group stage in its defense of the African Cup of Nations as it crashed out without winning a game on Tuesday.

Ivory Coast needed to beat Morocco in the last round of matches in Group C to make the quarterfinals but lost 1-0 to follow Algeria out of the African championship in Gabon " two big teams gone in the space of 24 hours.

Instead, Congo topped the group with a colorful 3-1 win over Togo in Port-Gentil and progressed alongside Morocco.

Ivory Coast was outsmarted by Morocco coach Herve Renard, who guided the Ivorians to the title two years ago. Substitute Rachid Aliou scored Morocco's goal with a curling long-range shot, confirming Ivory Coast's elimination.