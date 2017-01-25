Injured Ghana defender Rahman to be out for several months

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) " German club Schalke says defender Baba Rahman will be sidelined for "several months" after undergoing surgery on a knee injury sustained at the African Cup of Nations.

Schalke says Rahman's "injury to his left knee was found to be worse than was initially forecasted after his operation in Augsburg yesterday. It presented a picture of a complex rupture to his cruciate ligament along with tears to his internal and external cartilage."

Rahman, on a season-long loan from Premier League leader Chelsea, was stretchered off in the first half of Ghana's game against Uganda last week.

Ghana won its opening two Group D matches in Gabon and has already qualified for the quarterfinals. It plays Egypt in its final group match on Wednesday.