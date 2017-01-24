6:40am Tue 24 January
Hull sign winger Markovic on loan from Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) " English Premier League struggler Hull has signed Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic on loan for the remainder of the season.

Serbia international Markovic has spent the first half of the season on loan with Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

Liverpool signed Markovic from Benfica in 2014 for 20 million pounds. He has made 34 appearances and scored three goals for the Anfield side.

