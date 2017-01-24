3:05am Tue 24 January
Togo goalkeeper may not play after house vandalized

PORT-GENTIL, Gabon (AP) " Togo coach Claude le Roy says he's not sure if veteran goalkeeper Kossi Agassa will play in a crucial game at the African Cup of Nations after his house in Lome was vandalized by supporters who blamed him for a loss.

Le Roy says Agassi has been "emotionally affected" by the news and will be allowed to skip Togo's final group match against Congo in Gabon on Tuesday if he wishes. Togo's hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals rest on the game.

Agassa's home was placed under police protection after it was attacked on Friday, shortly after Togo lost 3-1 to Morocco at the African Cup.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper, who has played for Togo for 19 years, had a tough time in Togo's 3-1 loss.

