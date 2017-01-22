Hull's Ryan Mason fractures skull in head clash

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason was hospitalised with a skull fracture following a clash of heads during the first half of today's Premier League game at Chelsea.

Mason and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill collided in Hull's penalty area 14 minutes into the game which Hull lost 2-0. Mason received treatment for more than six minutes on the field before departing on a stretcher, while receiving oxygen.

"Ryan Mason at this moment is staying in the hospital," Hull manager Marco Silva said in the post-match news conference.

"I hope nothing special, nothing serious, but at this moment the player stays in hospital. The doctor stayed with the player in hospital. I wait for news."

The club later released a statement confirming Mason sustained a skull fracture and underwent surgery.

"The Club can confirm that Ryan Mason sustained a skull fracture in our fixture at Chelsea this afternoon," the statement read.

"He was taken to St Mary's Hospital where he has undergone surgery.

"Ryan is in a stable condition and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days."

Cahill quickly returned to his feet and readied himself to return to the action. He completed the game and scored Chelsea's second goal.

"It was a bad accident with Gary and, I must be honest, after the first half also Gary wasn't really good," Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said. "He decided to continue the game. It was very bad this accident."