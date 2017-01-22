Host Gabon out of African Cup; Cameroon, Burkina Faso in QFs

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) " Gabon is out of the African Cup of Nations, with the hosts' fate sealed by a 0-0 draw against Cameroon and Burkina Faso's 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in the final round of Group A games on Sunday.

The result could dampen the spirit of the African championship, which didn't have great crowds anyway but will likely be affected by the home team's failure to progress.

Gabon needed to get a point against Cameroon and see Burkina Faso lose to be sure of a place in the quarterfinals. Cameroon and Burkina Faso qualified instead.

Gabon's misery in front of its fans at Stade de l'Amitie was encapsulated by Denis Bouanga hitting the post in the dying seconds and a follow-up shot being kept out by a brilliant save from Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa.