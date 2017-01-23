Crazy Chinese football offers keep rising - Wayne Rooney the next big catch

The Chinese football offers are getting crazier by the week, and the latest beneficiary is Manchester United's greatest goalscorer Wayne Rooney.

The 31-year-old Rooney is being tempted with an offer in the $100m a year region, according to The Sun.

The report says Rooney may snap up the deal with the Chinese government cracking down on the out-of-control salaries. Clubs will be restricted to three foreigners and must field at least one under-23 Chinese player.

The rush to China includes former Manchester United and City striker Carlos Tevez, who earns over $1m a week. A big offer has also disrupted Chelsea striker Diego Costa's EPL season.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer even higher than Rooney's, with Madrid considering selling him before his current contract runs out. Even All Whites striker Chris Wood, who plays for Championship side Leeds, has been mentioned in dispatches.

Rooney is already a star in China, where there is huge support for Manchester United.

A source told The Sun: "Wayne loves playing for United and has pretty much achieved everything in the game. But he knows the time comes for everyone to leave so he's asked his team to consider what options he has."

In November Beijing Guoan chairman Luo Ning said Rooney - who earns about $500,000 a week at United - had rejected his club's approach.

Ning said: "Rooney says he'll keep playing in the Premier League as long as his health allows. We even met with his agent."

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao - the richest club in China - is reported to also be chasing Rooney, who has just broken Bobby Charlton's Manchester United goalscoring record.

- NZ Herald