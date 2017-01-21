12:09pm Sun 22 January
Olympiakos beats Xanthi 2-0, extends Greek league lead

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " An unconvincing Olympiakos defeated visiting Xanthi 2-0 Saturday in a top-of-the-table Greek league match.

The win extended Olympiakos' lead to 11 points with 13 rounds to play, while Xanthi was overtaken by Panionios, which beat Panetolikos 2-0 to go second.

After a scoreless first half, Olympiakos caught a lucky break in the 48th minute when Xanthi goalkeeper Zivko Zivkovic's clearance of Seba's shot bounced off defender Stratos Svarnas' chest and into the net.

Zivkovic's half-clearance in injury time fell into the path of Giorgos Manthatis, who scored with a volley from the edge of the area. It was the 19-year-old's first league goal.

Also Saturday, Veria drew 1-1 at last-placed Iraklis.

