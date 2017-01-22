Football: Tottenham fight back to earn draw with Man City

Tottenham staged a rousing fightback at Manchester City after uncharacteristic blunders by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, recovering a 2-2 draw in an engrossing Premier League encounter.

Pep Guardiola, reeling from the heaviest defeat of his managerial career last weekend, was left infuriated with the referee for not awarding a penalty directly before Son Heung-min grabbed an equaliser for second-placed Tottenham.

City was then denied a late winner when Gabriel Jesus found the net after coming off the bench to make his debut but was adjudged to be offside.

City remained fifth and will be ruing the collapse after completely overwhelming the visitors with a high-tempo first-half performance.

Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne were gifted goals in the opening 10 minutes of the second half by Lloris, who is typically the most consistently reliable player in the Tottenham team.

Instead, he resembled error-prone City counterpart Claudio Bravo Lloris raced off his line when De Bruyne sent a ball high over the Tottenham defence and went for a diving header to clear, rather than trying to make a save.

The header went straight to Sane, who then had clear sight of goal to put City in front. If that looked bad for Lloris, the next goal was even more mortifying for the captain. Lloris dived to gather Raheem Sterling's cross but he allowed the ball to slip through his fingers and De Bruyne was there to capitalise with a simple finish.

City's two-goal cushion only lasted until the 58th minute when Kyle Walker whipped in a cross from the right and Dele Alli headed in his 11th goal of the season.

Tottenham pulled level in the 77th when Harry Kane set up Son for the equaliser following a contentious decision at the other end by referee Andre Marriner.

Sterling was racing through on goal and defender Kyle Walker was struggling to catch the City winger. Walker knocked Sterling off balance as he tried to shoot with a push and Lloris had an easy save to make, while no penalty was awarded.

City's day was summed up by the sight of Guardiola, so strained in the build-up to the game, burying his head after Jesus was denied a winner.

Tottenham remains three points ahead of City and closed within six points of leader Chelsea, which hosts Hull on Sunday.