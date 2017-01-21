Argentina's Tevez settling into role with Shanghai Shenhua

SHANGHAI (AP) " Argentine striker Carlos Tevez says he's already feeling at home with Chinese Super League squad Shanghai Shenhua.

Tevez last month became the latest in a procession of star players to join the CPL after Shenhua paid a reported $11 million transfer fee to Argentine club Boca Juniors.

He declined to offer financial details on Saturday, but said he'd been moved by the sincerity of Zhou Jun, the club's deputy general manager, who met with Tevez in Argentina to discuss arrangements.

The 32-year-old said he shared a "similar football philosophy" with Shenhua coach Gus Poyet, the former Sunderland and Real Betis manager who joined the club in November.

A person familiar with the negotiations said Tevez is being paid $40 million over two years. The Super League season begins in March.