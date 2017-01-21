Chinese giants turn attention to Chris Wood - reports

All Whites striker Chris Wood has become the latest player to be linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Tianjin Quanjian have reportedly turned their attention to Wood after failing with their bid to make Chelsea striker Diego Costa the highest-paid player on the planet.

ESPN has reported that Wood showed up on club owner Shu Yuhui's radar after failed moves for Costa, Monaco's Radamel Falcao, PSG's Edinson Cavani, Benfica's Raul Jimenez and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema.

Tianjin Quanjian, managed by Italy's 2006 World cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, have been highly active in the transfer market and signed midfielder Axel Witsel from Zenit St Petersburg, with the Belgium international reported to be pocketing a salary of almost £300,000-a-week.

Wood, 25, enjoyed an up-and-down first season at Leeds last term, scoring 13 times in 37 games following a big-money move from Leicester City.

The All White was the subject of criticism from fans, but hit back this season with a stunning goal return.

Wood has scored 17 times in 29 games for Leeds this season, and his goals have been a major driving force behind Garry Monk's push for promotion.

And his exploits are now attracting interest all over the globe, with Sunderland and West Ham United both reportedly keen on his signature, but put off by Leeds' asking price of £15million.

Leeds are bound to rebuff any interest in their star striker, but the money on offer in China has already attracted the likes of John Obi Mikel, Oscar and Witsel, whilst Wood's former international team-mates Chris Killen and Ivan Vicelich had spells with Shenzhen Ruby in recent years, and Tianjin Quanjian appear keen to make Wood just the third player from New Zealand to play in the Chinese Super League.