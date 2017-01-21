Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard heading home

Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the team's youth academy, starting in February.

The Premier League club says Gerrard will have a "wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players".

The 36-year-old Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool and is one of the greatest players in the club's history.

After an 18-month spell in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the move marks a return to a club where Gerrard spent 17 years as a professional, having graduated from the academy.

"It feels like completing the circle, returning to the place where professionally it all began," says the former Liverpool and England captain, who retired from football in November.

"However, this isn't a decision based on emotion - it's about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool.

"I don't think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option, I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation."