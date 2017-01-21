8:15am Sat 21 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard heading home

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at The Academy in Liverpool, England. Photo/Getty Images
Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at The Academy in Liverpool, England. Photo/Getty Images

Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the team's youth academy, starting in February.

The Premier League club says Gerrard will have a "wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players".

The 36-year-old Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool and is one of the greatest players in the club's history.

After an 18-month spell in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the move marks a return to a club where Gerrard spent 17 years as a professional, having graduated from the academy.

"It feels like completing the circle, returning to the place where professionally it all began," says the former Liverpool and England captain, who retired from football in November.

"However, this isn't a decision based on emotion - it's about what I can offer and contribute to Liverpool.

"I don't think I need to explain to people what this football club means to me, but when I knew coming back was a serious option, I wanted to make sure it was a substantive role and a role in which I could really help the organisation."

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 21 Jan 2017 08:16:39 Processing Time: 14ms