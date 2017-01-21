3:47am Sat 21 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Memphis Depay completes move from Manchester United to Lyon

LYON, France (AP) " Memphis Depay has completed his move from Manchester United to Lyon, joining the French club on a 4-year contract.

Depay, who will wear the No. 9 jersey, was presented on Friday alongside club president Jean-Michel Aulas and coach Bruno Genesio.

Aulas said the fee was 16 million euros ($17 million), along with a further 6 million euros in incentives and a further 3 million euros if he extends his contract.

The 22-year-old Dutchman had a largely unhappy spell at United after joining from PSV Eindhoven in June 2015 for 31 million pounds (then $48 million).

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 21 Jan 2017 03:58:34 Processing Time: 29ms